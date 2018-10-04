The Latest
Making the cases for 2018 NL Silver Slugger awards
Who has done the best job offensively at their respective positions this season?
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The MLB playoff field is set after some wild game 163s
We finally have the playoff field set after the NL West and NL central divisions got sorted in a pair of tiebreaker games.
MLB trade rumors and news: Kansas City signs Ned Yost to contract extension
It’s officially everyone’s favorite season! No, not fall. The Postseason. Here’s who is in, who is out, and what managers are currently looking for a new gig.
Mike Scioscia makes it official, he will not manage the Angels next year
The Angels are now officially in the market for a new manager next season.
Royals sign Ned Yost to one-year contract extension
The winningest manager in Royals history will stick around for at least one more season.
MLB trade rumors and news: Rockies inch closer to a playoff berth
Colorado could clinch its second straight postseason berth as soon as Friday.
MLB Trade Rumors and News: John Gibbons out as Blue Jays manager
Toronto decides to not bring back its veteran manager for 2019.
Blue Jays will not retain John Gibbons as manager
After 11 seasons spread over two managerial stints in Toronto, Gibbons is out as the Blue Jays’ manager.
MLB Week-in-Review: Braves add Brandon Phillips, Dodgers sign Chase Utley
Here are this week’s top headlines.
Broadcaster Don Orsillo Returns To Fenway Park
Don Orsillo used to be a household name for Red Sox fans until he switched networks. This weekend, he returns to Boston for an exciting series.
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Ohtani to have Tommy John surgery
One of the more exciting young stars in the game will be out for a while and we look at some of the teams that under-performed this season.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to have Tommy John surgery in offseason
Halos’ two-way star will look to finish season on strong note before going under the knife to repair his damaged right elbow
Four Teams Who’ve Underperformed The Most This Season
Entering this season, plenty of teams had lots to be excited about. But for many, their hopes unexpectedly vanished.
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Giants are looking for a new GM, Oakland clinches playoff berth
One team celebrated making the playoffs while another is looking for a new GM to get them back there.
Giants part ways with GM Bobby Evans
The Giants have decided to part ways with their beleaguered general manager.