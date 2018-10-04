 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB trade rumors and news: Yankees have Red Sox in sights after topping A’s in AL Wild Card game

Bronx Bombers will take on Boston in what should be an epic ALDS between the two rivals.

By Anthony Spaulding

Cubs’ Addison Russell suspended 40 games for violating domestic violence policy

MLB has completed its investigation into the allegations against Addison Russell and they handed down a hefty punishment

By Eric Cole

Orioles part ways with Buck Showalter

Losing 115 games generally isn’t the greatest way for a manager to keep his job, and Buck Showalter found that out the hard way on Wednesday.

By Patrick Karraker

MLB trade rumors and news: Rockies reach their first NLDS since 2009

The Rockies bounced the Cubs from the postseason in a thrilling NL Wild Card game.

By Patrick Karraker

Here is the complete schedule for the Wild Card and Division Series games

It took a little longer than usual, but we now know all of the days, times, and opponents through the first round of the playoffs.

By Eric Cole

Twins fire Paul Molitor

By Patrick Karraker

Projecting The Outcome Of The Postseason

By Andersen Pickard

The Latest

Making the cases for 2018 NL Silver Slugger awards

Who has done the best job offensively at their respective positions this season?

By Anthony Spaulding
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The MLB playoff field is set after some wild game 163s

We finally have the playoff field set after the NL West and NL central divisions got sorted in a pair of tiebreaker games.

By Eric Cole

MLB trade rumors and news: Kansas City signs Ned Yost to contract extension

It’s officially everyone’s favorite season! No, not fall. The Postseason. Here’s who is in, who is out, and what managers are currently looking for a new gig.

By Cristiana Caruso

MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Scioscia makes it official, he will not manage the Angels next year

The Angels are now officially in the market for a new manager next season.

By Eric Cole

Royals sign Ned Yost to one-year contract extension

The winningest manager in Royals history will stick around for at least one more season.

By Patrick Karraker

MLB trade rumors and news: Rockies inch closer to a playoff berth

Colorado could clinch its second straight postseason berth as soon as Friday.

By Patrick Karraker

MLB Trade Rumors and News: John Gibbons out as Blue Jays manager

Toronto decides to not bring back its veteran manager for 2019.

By Anthony Spaulding

Blue Jays will not retain John Gibbons as manager

After 11 seasons spread over two managerial stints in Toronto, Gibbons is out as the Blue Jays’ manager.

By Patrick Karraker

MLB Week-in-Review: Braves add Brandon Phillips, Dodgers sign Chase Utley

Here are this week’s top headlines.

By Scott Gelman
Broadcaster Don Orsillo Returns To Fenway Park

Don Orsillo used to be a household name for Red Sox fans until he switched networks. This weekend, he returns to Boston for an exciting series.

By Andersen Pickard

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Ohtani to have Tommy John surgery

One of the more exciting young stars in the game will be out for a while and we look at some of the teams that under-performed this season.

By Eric Cole

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to have Tommy John surgery in offseason

Halos’ two-way star will look to finish season on strong note before going under the knife to repair his damaged right elbow

By Anthony Spaulding
Four Teams Who’ve Underperformed The Most This Season

Entering this season, plenty of teams had lots to be excited about. But for many, their hopes unexpectedly vanished.

By Andersen Pickard

MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Giants are looking for a new GM, Oakland clinches playoff berth

One team celebrated making the playoffs while another is looking for a new GM to get them back there.

By Eric Cole

Giants part ways with GM Bobby Evans

The Giants have decided to part ways with their beleaguered general manager.

By Eric Cole

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Could the Angels trade Mike Trout?

Some teams have punched their ticket to the postseason, some had an astounding collapse, but there’s still titles to be claimed. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

By Cristiana Caruso

Let’s talk about trading Mike Trout

While everyone is asking ‘‘should" the Angels trade Mike Trout, I feel like we’ve left an important question behind. "Could" they trade him?

By Stephen Tolbert

Giants’ Brandon Belt has season-ending knee surgery

Belt is just the latest of several Giants to have season-ending surgery.

By Patrick Karraker

Rangers fire Jeff Banister

Banister finishes with a 325-313 record in just under four seasons as the Rangers’ manager.

By Patrick Karraker

Injuries are part of the game. Here’s how they impacted the 2018 MLB season.

Every team suffers through injuries. Here are a few that were impacted a little bit more.

By Wayne Cavadi
Making the cases for 2018 AL Manager of the Year

Who has done the best job in leading their clubs this season?

By Anthony Spaulding

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Red Sox clinch AL East crown, Braves trim their magic number

On Thursday, the Red Sox punched their ticket to the playoffs and the Braves took a big step towards doing the same

By Eric Cole

MLB Trade Rumors and News: The 2018 season may come down to tiebreakers

With division races and wild card battles in the NL so close, there is a chance the regular season will not end on Sept. 30.

By Anthony Spaulding

MLB trade rumors and news: Rockies dealt an injury scare with Trevor Story

It appears that Colorado’s star shortstop will play again this season, but things looked grim for a few hours on Tuesday.

By Patrick Karraker

Rockies’ Trevor Story facing UCL damage, per report

The NL MVP candidate has been dealing with elbow soreness, and it could be a serious issue.

By Patrick Karraker

Losing Eric Hosmer may have been a blessing in disguise for the Royals

Hosmer has been mediocre through his first season in San Diego, while his replacement in Kansas City has been spectacular since getting called up.

By Patrick Karraker

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Who is the National League Manager of the Year?

There are some strong candidates for manager of the year in the National League. Plus, Christian Yelich made some history last night.

By Eric Cole

Making the cases for 2018 NL Manager of the Year

Who has done the best job in leading their clubs this season?

By Anthony Spaulding

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Players who deserve the title of captain

Aaron Judge is back, David Wright is playing one final game as a Met, and the NL playoff race is a disaster. You can’t predict baseball.

By Cristiana Caruso

Yankees to call up Justus Sheffield Tuesday

With his minor-league season complete, the Yankees’ top prospect will join the big-league club.

By Patrick Karraker

Complete MLB Transactions List 9/13-9/14: Welcome back, Aaron Judge

The Yankees got a premiere slugger back from the disabled list.

By Eric Cole

