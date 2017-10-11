MLB trade rumors and news for October 11th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans!
The devastation in Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean right now has reached catastrophic levels. One of the best things about baseball is how inherently human it is in its glorious unpredictability and power to unite millions of people from different background in one singular moment. Now, the most human thing to do is help the people suffering. Here’s how to help Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma was no better. Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League Central.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- Giancarlo Stanton is available, but may not be worth the risk.
- The Dodgers are set up beautifully for the NLCS.
- The Twins have signed Paul Molitor to a 3-year extension.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- Which managers are on the hot seat after this season?
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Cody Bellinger dove into the Dodgers’ dugout for another amazing catch of the 2017 postseason.
- The Mets’ South Carolina affiliate takes exception to New York governor calling Mets an ‘all New York State team’.
- The Cardinals may shop Randal Grichuk this offseason.
- The Mets are looking at Yankees’ Joe Girardi as a potential candidate to fill the Terry Collins shaped hole in Flushing. The real question is—will the binder be offered a contract as well?
- Stephen Strasburg will not start NLDS Game 4 even though now he can, and Dusty Baker blames the “mold” in Chicago. That’s a low blow.
- Here’s your one stop shop for the MLB playoffs schedule, scores & bracket, whatever you could possibly need.
- Did you know the adorable new Porg from ‘Star Wars’ has extremely reasonable sports takes? See for yourself.
- These are three things we learned from the Astros’ win over the Red Sox en route to the ALCS.
- Bill Murray returned to Wrigley Field to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ with his brother Joel.
- The 2017 Astros are a beautiful fit for the city of Houston.
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 2002, Buck Showalter is hired by the Rangers to be the team's manager.