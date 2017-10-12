MLB trade rumors and news for October 12th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League Central.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- The Red Sox have fired manager John Farrell.
- The Yankees win three straight games in ALDS to beat Cleveland.
- The Twins have signed Paul Molitor to a 3-year extension.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- Which managers are on the hot seat after this season?
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- The Nationals even series against Cubs thanks to Stephen Strasburg, Michael A. Taylor, and some mold.
- The Mets’ South Carolina affiliate takes exception to New York governor calling Mets an ‘all New York State team’.
- The Cardinals may shop Randal Grichuk this offseason.
- Jon Lester shocks everyone by picking off Ryan Zimmerman. A whole new level of “anything can happen in the postseason” events.
- MLB, the Yankees, and the state of New York are sending a supply plane to Puerto Rico.
- Here’s your one stop shop for the MLB playoffs schedule, scores & bracket, whatever you could possibly need.
- Did you know the adorable new Porg from ‘Star Wars’ has extremely reasonable sports takes? See for yourself.
- These are three things we learned from the Astros’ win over the Red Sox en route to the ALCS.
- The 2017 Astros are a beautiful fit for the city of Houston.
