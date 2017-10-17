NL Central News: Cardinals interested in Greg Holland

The Cardinals have shown interest in Rockies’ closer Greg Holland, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Last week it was reported that Holland would opt out of his player-option with the Rockies, thus testing his value on the free agent market.

Given that Trevor Rosenthal had Tommy John surgery in August, St. Louis has found themselves in need of relief pitchers that can go the distance. As of now, they’ve relied of the hodgepodge relief efforts of Matt Bowman, John Brebbia, and late August waiver-pick-up Juan Nicasio. However, Nicasio is also set to hit the free market this offseason, leaving St. Louis’ bullpen stretched even more thin.

Holland pitched a 3.63 ERA on the year, saving 41 games and averaging 11 strikeouts per nine innings. It’s no surprise that he wants to squeeze out more market value on his arm then the $15M he’d be getting from the Rockies. The real answer needed is are the Cardinals willing to cut that type of check, and if they do, then who is getting dumped to make room the payroll?

Here’s what other news and rumors are going down in the National League Central: