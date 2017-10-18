MLB trade rumors and news for October 18th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans!
The devastation in Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean right now has reached catastrophic levels. One of the best things about baseball is how inherently human it is in its glorious unpredictability and power to unite millions of people from different background in one singular moment. Now, the most human thing to do is help the people suffering. Here’s how to help Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma was no better. Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League Central.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- MLB teams are rallying to replace a young fan's baseball memorabilia lost in the Santa Rosa wildfire.
- Even Brad Ausmus doesn’t want to manage the Mets. But let’s be honest Brad, beggars can’t be choosers.
- Red Sox’ Eduardo Rodriguez has undergone knee surgery.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- Which managers are on the hot seat after this season?
- A vandal stole Ken Griffey Jr.’s bat from his statue outside Safeco Field AND I NEED JUSTICE FOR THIS.
- The Cubs’ bullpen is an obvious weak spot.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- Red Sox’ Hanley Ramirez has undergone shoulder surgery but should be ready in time for next season.
- Aaron Judge makes another spectacular postseason catch.
- The Cardinals may shop Randal Grichuk this offseason.
- The Yankees even the ALCS with a comeback win over the Astros in Game 4.
- Derek Jeter announced that the Marlins are donating $200,000 to Hurricane Maria relief. And by the Marlins, he means himself. Let’s not kid.
- Here’s your one stop shop for the MLB playoffs schedule, scores & bracket, whatever you could possibly need.
- The strange career arc of Yasiel Puig, postseason superstar and baseball fun-haver.
- Umpires are having a great time goofing off in the MLB postseason. I’m not even touching that joke.
- There was another controversial home plate call in the playoffs because they haven’t been spicy enough.
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 2010, The Mariners hire Eric Wedge to be the team's new manage.
