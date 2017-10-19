AL West News: Rangers decline club option on Napoli

The Rangers have informed Mike Napoli that they won’t be picking up his club option for 2018, as reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Instead, the Rangers will give Napoli a $2.5M buyout and send him on his way.
The soon to be 36-year old slashed an anemic .193/.285/.428 this year, leaving very little fans shocked that Texas would part with the first baseman. While Napoli still maintains a lot of his power, it’s all a waste if he can’t make considerable contact.
Given that Texas has the flexibility to replace Napoli at first base with Joey Gallo, it makes sense they’d want to get rid of his salary and open up more payroll room. There’s also the option of moving that cash to one of the many first basemen who will also be loose on the market this winter, such as Eric Hosmer or Yonder Alonso. The three-time Ranger is now set to hit the open market and would still be a viable option for a team looking for a decent bat to have on reserve. Being a force of nature in the clubhouse, Napoli would be a great morale booster if nothing else, but it also a low risk/high reward move.
So uh...goodbye party at Napoli’s?
