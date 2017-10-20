AL East News and Notes

The American League East is brimming with excitement from all angles: the Yankees are one game away from heading to the World Series, the Red Sox are inches away from naming a new manager, and there’s new era of announcing in Toronto. However, some factors are still left in flux: what will Baltimore’s bullpen look like come the start of next season? What payrolls will require some trimming this winter? For now, the stoves are quiet across the nation, but if you listen closely you can hear them readying for the exact moment they can begin to heat up.

Here’s what other trade rumors and news are floating around the American League East: