AL East News and Notes

The American League East is brimming with excitement from all angles: the Yankees are one game away from heading to the World Series, the Red Sox are inches away from naming a new manager, and there’s new era of announcing in Toronto. However, some factors are still left in flux: what will Baltimore’s bullpen look like come the start of next season? What payrolls will require some trimming this winter? For now, the stoves are quiet across the nation, but if you listen closely you can hear them readying for the exact moment they can begin to heat up.
Here’s what other trade rumors and news are floating around the American League East:
- Jake Odorizzi is the suddenly expensive middle of the rotation starter for the Rays.
- Marcus Stroman and J.P. Arencibia engaged in a riveting Gregg Zaun roast on Twitter.
- Injuries dashed the high hopes for Zach Britton’s 2017 season. What will 2018 bring?
- The Red Sox are likely to name Alex Cora their new manager following the completion of the ALCS.
- Gleyber Torres remains the future, regardless of playoff results.
- Where could the Rays build a new stadium in Westshore?
- Let’s check in on how the Blue Jays’ minor league system is doing.
- Ubaldo Jimenez’s 2017 was a disappointment similar to 2016.
- Eduardo Rodriguez has undergone knee surgery and will miss at least six months.
- The Dellin Betances experiment needs to be shut down because this ship is going down fast.
- The Rays have signed extension with the Princeton Rays, keeping a team there through 2020.
- Dylan Bundy showed glimpses of greatness. Now we’re ready for what he can bring to the table next season.
- Let’s check in on the Red Sox payroll, shall we?
- Masahiro Tanaka is anchoring the Yankees’ rotation this postseason.
Loading comments...