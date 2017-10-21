Red Sox hire Alex Cora as manager

UPDATE: The Red Sox officially announced they have hired Cora as the 47th manager in club history. He will take over once the World Series is complete.

With the Red Sox tabbing Cora and the Mets hiring Mickey Callaway on Sunday, only two managerial vacancies remain. Washington and Philadelphia will choose from the remaining pool of candidates.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL (Saturday): The Red Sox have offered their managerial job to Astros bench coach Alex Cora, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports. Cora is expected to accept the position once the Astros’ season comes to an end.

Cora has been considered the favorite to take over in Boston since the Sox fired John Farrell earlier in the month. The Red Sox have also reportedly considered Brad Ausmus and Ron Gardenhire as potential Farrell replacements.

If Cora does accept, he will become the Red Sox’ fourth manager since 2011, joining Terry Francona, Bobby Valentine and Farrell. The 42-year-old spent four seasons with Boston during his playing career, spending 2005 through 2008 with the BoSox.

Cora has been considered the top available managerial candidate available this fall and has drawn interest from the Tigers, Phillies and Mets in addition to the Red Sox. Detroit already hired Gardenhire to replace Ausmus while Philadelphia and New York (along with NL East rival Washington) are still looking for replacements.

Cora has spent just one season as Houston’s bench coach following a stint as an ESPN analyst. He spent 14 seasons in the majors as an infielder with the Dodgers, Indians, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Nationals.