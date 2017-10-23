NL East News: Mets name Callaway new manager

Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been named the 21st manager in Mets history.

Callaway pitched for the (team formerly know as the Devil) Rays, Angels, and Rangers from 1999-2004. He earned some hardware with the Angels in 2002, being a member of the World Series winning team. The 42-year old had been with Cleveland since 2010.

Being linked to pitching corner stones like Corey Kluber and Andrew Miller, it’s no wonder the Mets would want to bring in a guy to potentially fix the sinking ship that is their pitching staff’s health. Will Callaway crack the code for keeping everyone’s arms attached to their bodies or will that curse linger on for the Mets? Only April will tell.

Here’s what other new and rumors are going down across the National League East: