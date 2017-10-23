NL East News: Mets name Callaway new manager

Cleveland pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been named the 21st manager in Mets history.
Callaway pitched for the (team formerly know as the Devil) Rays, Angels, and Rangers from 1999-2004. He earned some hardware with the Angels in 2002, being a member of the World Series winning team. The 42-year old had been with Cleveland since 2010.
Being linked to pitching corner stones like Corey Kluber and Andrew Miller, it’s no wonder the Mets would want to bring in a guy to potentially fix the sinking ship that is their pitching staff’s health. Will Callaway crack the code for keeping everyone’s arms attached to their bodies or will that curse linger on for the Mets? Only April will tell.
Here’s what other new and rumors are going down across the National League East:
- Mike Rizzo explains his reasoning behind the very, very difficult decision to not bring Dusty Baker back as the Nationals’ manager.
- After two years, how is Phillies GM Matt Klentak doing at his (albeit, very tough) job?
- Dayton Moore doesn’t seem likely to leave Kansas City for the open spot with the Braves.
- The Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox are destined trade partners.
- Will Daniel Murphy be on the Nationals roster beyond 2018?
- The Mets plan to pick up Jerry Blevins’s 2018 option.
- Rhys Hoskins and the best 50-game starts in Phillies history.
- The Braves prospects continue to shine in the Arizona Fall League, giving everyone a great deal of hope for the future.
- Meet a Marlin you’re going to be hearing a lot about soon, Ricardo Cespedes.
- Here is the weirdest moment from every month of the Nationals’ season.
- Nori Aoki brought consistency to the Mets late in the season.
- Let’s find a home for Freddy Galvis (just in case the Phillies decide to trade his this offseason).
- Walt Weiss emerges as a potential bench coach for the Braves.
