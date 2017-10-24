AL Central News: Tigers decline option on Anibal Sanchez

The Tigers have declined the $16 million club option on Anibal Sanchez. General manager Al Avila said that instead of bring back the pitcher, the team will pay the $5M buyout and release him to the free agent market.
Let’s all take a moment to be quietly shocked by this move. Sanchez has averaged a 4.43 ERA across his six years in Detroit. His start with the team was an optimistic one, however the righty couldn’t seem to shake lingering issues from his 2014 shoulder injury. Last year was the proverbial straw breaking the camel’s back with the 33-year old pitching a 6.41 ERA over 105.1 innings.
If anything, a team will probably offer Sanchez a minor-league deal for his sheer veteran presence alone. Stranger things have happened in baseball but as of now it looks like Sanchez’s time in the majors has come to a close.
Here’s what other news and rumors are floating around the American League Central:
- Hot take alert: The Tigers should release Victor Martinez.
- The Twins should go after Mike Maddux.
- Mickey Callaway was reportedly “teary-eyed” when he informed Cleveland pitchers of his Mets hiring. Pour one out for Cleveland pitchers to come.
- Let’s look at some hitting coach candidates for the Royals.
- These are the five longest White Sox home runs of 2017.
- Comparing the Twins’ homegrown pitchers and batters since 2004.
- Michael Brantley has undergone surgery, will resume full baseball activities in 4-5 months. Yes, again, because this is evergreen.
- Dayton Moore stays mum about Atlanta job in end-of-the-year presser.
- Let’s take a look at the 2017 White Sox pitching leaders in historical context.
- The Tigers stuck to their comfort zone with Ron Gardenhire.
- Check out the Twins 2017 minor league prospect review and start picking favorites.
- Here’s how the new CBA will have a hand in the latest qualifying offer rules for Carlos Santana.
Loading comments...