MLB trade rumors and news for October 24th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis.
Good morning baseball fans!
Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League East.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- The Nationals have fired manager Dusty Baker, probably just shot themselves in the foot.
- The Mets have hired Mickey Callaway as the team’s newest skipper.
- Braves have exercised their option on Tyler Flowers but have declined option on R.A. Dickey.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- Which managers are on the hot seat after this season?
- The Dodgers are favored to beat Astros in the World Series.
- The Tigers have hired Ron Gardenhire as their manager.
- The Twins will decline Glen Perkins' 2018 club option.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Here are four things to watch for in the Dodgers-Astros World Series.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- Red Sox’ Hanley Ramirez has undergone shoulder surgery but should be ready in time for next season.
- The Red Sox have hired to Alex Cora as the team’s new manager.
- Corey Seager is expected to return to Dodgers for World Series.
- The rare World Series matchup between two 100-win teams and why it’s what baseball deserves this year.
- Aaron Judge set a record for postseason strikeouts in the Yankees Game 7 loss.
- How is World Series homefield advantage now determined?
- Imagining a double-elimination MLB Postseason.
- Where do the Cubs go from here?
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 1908, baseball's anthem, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, is introduced by Bill Murray. In other news, Bill Murray is immortal.
Question of the Day: Who will manage the Nationals?
