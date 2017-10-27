MLB trade rumors and news for October 27th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- Here’s the latest from around the American League Central.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- The Phillies are ‘zeroing in’ on Dusty Wathan as the team’s next manager.
- The Giants are the 'early favorites' to acquire Giancarlo Stanton. In other words, Derek Jeter wasn’t playing with us.
- Ranking the 10 best mid-season trades of 2017.
- Braves have exercised their option on Tyler Flowers but have declined option on R.A. Dickey.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- The Brewers have signed Chase Anderson to a 2-year extension.
- Dustin Pedroia will miss two months after knee surgery.
- The Yankees have parted ways with skipper Joe Girardi just a few days shy of his ten year anniversary with the team.
- Rangers' Matt Bush has undergone shoulder surgery.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- The Astros won the wildest World Series game in recent memory and we’re still a little high off of all the baseball thrills.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- The YouTube ad behind home plate at the World Series is driving all of us bonkers.
- The Red Sox have hired to Alex Cora as the team’s new manager.
- Here are your 2017 Gold Glove finalists. Don’t all boo at once.
- Cameron Maybin stole a base in the World Series, so everybody gets free tacos.
- Astros manager A.J. Hinch reportedly fought some people in a hotel bar after Game 1.
- Magic Johnson swung by FOX’s World Series pregame show and David Ortiz grilled him about LeBron to the Lakers.
- Imagining a double-elimination MLB Postseason.
- Dallas Keuchel believes MLB's baseballs are juiced (and he doesn't care).
Need a cute couples costume with your sports loving sweetheart this Halloween? Look no further, we’ve got you covered.
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 2007, Daisuke Matsuzaka becomes the first Japanese starting pitcher in World Series history.