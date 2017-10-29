MLB trade rumors and news for October 29th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- The Royals have denied the Braves permission to interview Dayton Moore.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- MLB gave 4 reasons for not suspending Yuli Gurriel during the World Series.
- The Giants are the 'early favorites' to acquire Giancarlo Stanton. In other words, Derek Jeter wasn’t playing with us.
- Ranking the 10 best mid-season trades of 2017.
- Highlights from the Dodgers’ World Series Game 4 win over the Astros.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- The Brewers have signed Chase Anderson to a 2-year extension.
- These 10 Halloween costume ideas are perfect for the baseball inclined couple and will make sure you’re the least basic ones at the party.
- Hailey Dawson, 7-year old with 3D-printed prosthetic hand, threw out the first pitch before Game 4.
- These are the worst commercials of the 2017 MLB postseason. And seriously, we mean the worst.
- Yuli Gurriel’s delayed suspension makes sense for Major League Baseball, even if it’s disappointing.
- Rangers' Matt Bush has undergone shoulder surgery.
- Ranking the worst mid-season trades of 2017
- .Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Marwin Gonzalez and Kiké Hernandez are the unsung heroes for the Astros and Dodgers.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- These are the five best single game pitching performances in World Series history.
- What’s with all the managerial firings?
- Here are your 2017 Gold Glove finalists. Don’t all boo at once.
- Cameron Maybin stole a base in the World Series, so everybody gets free tacos.
- Mark Trumbo’s 2017 season was the Orioles’ biggest offensive disappointment.
- The Yankees will be contenders for years.
- Dallas Keuchel believes MLB's baseballs are juiced (and he doesn't care).
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 2010, Sandy Alderson is officially introduced as the Mets' new general manager.