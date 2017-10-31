MLB trade rumors and news for October 31st, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning and Happy Halloween, baseball fans!
Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- The Marlins will try to trade Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado this offseason.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- 10 stats that explain the Astros’ homertastic Game 5 win.
- The Giants are the 'early favorites' to acquire Giancarlo Stanton. In other words, Derek Jeter wasn’t playing with us.
- Ranking the 10 best mid-season trades of 2017.
- The Nationals have hired Dave Martinez as their new manager.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- The baseballs are juiced, or they're slick, or they're both.
- These 10 Halloween costume ideas are perfect for the baseball inclined couple and will make sure you’re the least basic ones at the party.
- Matt Stairs has been hired to be the Padres hitting coach.
- These are the worst commercials of the 2017 MLB postseason. And seriously, we mean the worst.
- Yuli Gurriel’s delayed suspension makes sense for Major League Baseball, even if it’s disappointing.
- The Phillies have hired Gabe Kapler as their new skipper.
- Ranking the worst mid-season trades of 2017.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- 2017 was the year of the immaculate inning in MLB. This is why.
- The Astros and Dodgers broke the game of baseball into a million pieces.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- These are the five best single game pitching performances in World Series history.
- What’s with all the managerial firings?
- Breaking down the home run revolution by position.
- Cameron Maybin stole a base in the World Series, so everybody gets free tacos.
- Who should the Yankees trade during the offseason?.
- Highlights from the Astros’ World Series Game 5 win over the Dodgers.
- Why the first World Series went to Game 8.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2014, the Cubs fire manager Rick Renteria.