NL West News: Avilan out for NLDS

Luis Avilan will be unable to pitcher for the Dodgers in the NLDS due to a sore shoulder. The 28-year old was a solid arm for Los Angeles out of the bullpen, hurling a 2.93 ERA and striking out 52 over 46 innings. Avilan was particularly dominant against lefties this season, holding fellow southpaws to a mere .195/.290/.280.

Avilan is en route to the Dodgers’ facility in Arizona to rehab in case Los Angeles advances to the NLCS and needs him. The last time the lefty pitched was September 21st. For now, the Dodgers have Tony Cingrani and Tony Watson, both acquired at the deadline, as the bullpen defense forces for the NLDS.

Here’s what other news and rumors are going down across the National League West: