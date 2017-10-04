NL West News: Avilan out for NLDS

Luis Avilan will be unable to pitcher for the Dodgers in the NLDS due to a sore shoulder. The 28-year old was a solid arm for Los Angeles out of the bullpen, hurling a 2.93 ERA and striking out 52 over 46 innings. Avilan was particularly dominant against lefties this season, holding fellow southpaws to a mere .195/.290/.280.
Avilan is en route to the Dodgers’ facility in Arizona to rehab in case Los Angeles advances to the NLCS and needs him. The last time the lefty pitched was September 21st. For now, the Dodgers have Tony Cingrani and Tony Watson, both acquired at the deadline, as the bullpen defense forces for the NLDS.
Here’s what other news and rumors are going down across the National League West:
- Time to answer some of the most hard hitting questions going into the winter: what do you think of these Padres uniforms?
- The Dodgers NLDS roster decisions are down to the final few spots.
- Maximizing the Diamondbacks chances in the Wild Card Game.
- Updated World Series odds aren’t optimistic about the Rockies, but never let the haters get you down.
- The Giants are more likely to focus on outfield defense instead of power this offseason.
- Luis Perdomo tied an MLB record on Sunday. No, seriously.
- The Dodgers don’t plan on using Clayton Kershaw on short rest this year.
- Diamondbacks’ manager Torey Lovullo discusses injuries, J.D. Martinez and the 24-game turnaround.
- Charlie Blackmon has won the National League batting title.
- Matt Cain explains what it meant to be a San Francisco Giant for life and we’re not crying YOU’RE crying.
- As if the Diamondbacks being in the Wild Card game wasn’t exciting enough, check out these new food items at Chase Field for the post-season. Mmmmm, calorie bombs.
- The Giants are drafting second in the 2018 MLB Draft and that is a very a good thing.