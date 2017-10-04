MLB trade rumors and news for October 4th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans!
Have you entered our mock GM contest yet? Put yourself in the driver’s seat for your favorite team and you could win a sweet prize. Check it out here for the complete contest details and rules.
The devastation in Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean right now has reached catastrophic levels. One of the best things about baseball is how inherently human it is in its glorious unpredictability and power to unite millions of people from different background in one singular moment. Now, the most human thing to do is help the people suffering. Here’s how to help Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma was no better. Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League Central.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- Jose Bautista won’t be back in Toronto next season after the Blue Jays declined to pick up his option.
- White Sox' pitcher Carlos Rodon has undergone successful shoulder surgery.
- Which managers are on the hot seat after this season?
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Braves’ general manager John Coppolella resigns amid MLB investigation.
- Because it’s officially the offseason for most teams, the Cardinals are expected to ‘strongly pursue’ Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson.
- The Cardinals may shop Randal Grichuk this offseason.
- Gary Sanchez took a foul tip right to the ol’ wild card last night. Moment of silence for The Kraken’s kraken.
- The Braves are pursuing Dayton Moore and Dan Jennings for this recently vacant general manager opening.
- October baseball is good baseball! Here are game times and TV info for first week of the MLB postseason.
- Derek Jeter's office has two iPads and a lot of hand sanitzer. Yeah Germ-Free Jeetz, yeah.
- Twins outfielder Byron Buxton left last night’s Wild Card game with back tightness after making amazing catch.
- Angels’ Justin Upton is ‘increasing likely’ to opt out and become free agent.
- Two Rangers fans got married at Globe Life Park...while the game was happening. Can’t say I’m not jealous.
- Royals catcher Salvador Perez served as the Chiefs’ Drum Leader Monday night because sports are cool.
- After winning in fairly entertaining fashion, the Yankees will move on to face Cleveland in the ALDS.
September Call-Up Tracker
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.
Want to be the most stylish person you know this offseason? Check out our latest shirt with BreakingT and be the envy of all your friends and loved ones.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2001, 42 year-old Rickey Henderson breaks Ty Cobb's record to become the leading run-scorer.