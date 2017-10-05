AL East News: Sale pitching on extra rest for game one

Chris Sale will be on extra rest for Game One of the ALDS, and considering his recently inconsistencies, that’s a really good idea. For those of you who feel like these past two days of baseball have equated to three years, Sale will be coming off of eight days without taking the mound. That’s a healthy chunk of time to get physically and mentally prepared.
Despite the fact that he’s Christopher Freakin’ Sale, the 28-year old has never pitched in a postseason game, understandably raising concerns from management. His September stats could make anyone’s confidence waiver: tossing a 3.72 ERA over 29 innings, not to mention allowing at least four runs in five of his past eleven starts. Some could make the argument that such a previously smooth season had worn Sale down, thus making these extra rest days even more vital. His collective stats for the year are nothing to add to the slush pile, compiling a 2.90 ERA for the year and a career high 308 strike outs.
If all goes according to plan,the extra time off will give Boston’s ace all the fuel he needs to unleash from the mound of Game One of the ALDS.
Here’s what other news and rumors are going down across the American League East:
- After three years, the most reaching coaching shake up has officially made Rays are Kevin Cash’s team now.
- What gameday superstitions or rituals do you have as a Yankees fan?
- Jonathan Schoop’s season offers encouragement after a tough year for the Orioles.
- Craig Kimbrel’s usage will be a key for the Red Sox in the postseason.
- Check out the highlights from Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins’ press conference.
- Rays should extend a qualifying offer to Alex Cobb.
- The Yankees should sign CC Sabathia to a one-year contract for 2018.
- As painful as it is to realize, the 2017 Orioles were a failed team. So...where can they go from here?
- These are the worst hitting Blue Jays backup catchers ever. Like, ever.
- Tampa Bay Rays had the best defense in baseball according to Defensive Runs Saved.
- What losing Gary Denbo, Vice President of Player Development, would mean for the Yankees.
- No, David Price should not be starting a playoff game, thank you very much.