AL East News: Sale pitching on extra rest for game one

Chris Sale will be on extra rest for Game One of the ALDS, and considering his recently inconsistencies, that’s a really good idea. For those of you who feel like these past two days of baseball have equated to three years, Sale will be coming off of eight days without taking the mound. That’s a healthy chunk of time to get physically and mentally prepared.

Despite the fact that he’s Christopher Freakin’ Sale, the 28-year old has never pitched in a postseason game, understandably raising concerns from management. His September stats could make anyone’s confidence waiver: tossing a 3.72 ERA over 29 innings, not to mention allowing at least four runs in five of his past eleven starts. Some could make the argument that such a previously smooth season had worn Sale down, thus making these extra rest days even more vital. His collective stats for the year are nothing to add to the slush pile, compiling a 2.90 ERA for the year and a career high 308 strike outs.

If all goes according to plan,the extra time off will give Boston’s ace all the fuel he needs to unleash from the mound of Game One of the ALDS.

