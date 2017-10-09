Though he’s frequently been mentioned as the Braves’ first choice to fill their vacant general manager position, Royals GM Dayton Moore reportedly has no interest in defecting to Atlanta unless he receives complete control of baseball operations, per reports from Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In order for Moore to receive full control, the Braves would have to part ways with current president of baseball operations John Hart. If Moore were to come to Atlanta, he’d assume Hart’s current job and then hire his own GM, according to Rosenthal. Moore, 50, worked in the Braves’ front office from 1994-2006, and while he grew up as a Royals fan in Wichita, Kansas, the opening in Atlanta would prevent obvious intrigue for him.

If Hart remains in control, he’s expected to pursue Nationals front office assistants Doug Harris and Dan Jennings as well as Blue Jays VP of baseball ops Ben Cherington to fill the role, as Cafardo reports.

Here’s what other news and rumors are going down in the National League East: