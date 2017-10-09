MLB trade rumors and news for October 9th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
The devastation in Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean right now has reached catastrophic levels. One of the best things about baseball is how inherently human it is in its glorious unpredictability and power to unite millions of people from different background in one singular moment. Now, the most human thing to do is help the people suffering. Here’s how to help Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma was no better. Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
- Here’s the latest from around the National League East.
- Ranking every MLB team’s best free agent signing of 2017.
- Giancarlo Stanton is available, but may not be worth the risk.
- Joe Girardi learned the hardest lesson of the 2017 postseason.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- Which managers are on the hot seat after this season?
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Highlights from the Red Sox staying alive against the Astros in ALDS Game 3.
- Yasiel Puig licked his bat and then made a face when he realized it tasted like bat and not waffles (assuming he was hoping it was waffles).
- The Cardinals may shop Randal Grichuk this offseason.
- These are the seven best crowd reactions to Aaron Judge’s spectacular catch in Game 3 of the ALDS.
- A Cleveland fan went into labor during ALDS Game 1 so she included a nod to Trevor Bauer in the baby’s name.
- Here’s your one stop shop for the MLB playoffs schedule, scores & bracket, whatever you could possibly need.
- The Twins are working on a multi-year extension with Paul Molitor.
- Aaron Judge took a home run away from Zach Hample, Scourge of Baseball.
- Angels’ Justin Upton is ‘increasingly likely’ to opt out and become free agent.
- Trevor Bauer will start on 3 days rest for Cleveland tomorrow.
- Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez are reminding everyone of Houston’s offensive depth in the ALDS.
Today in baseball: On this day in 1966, For the second consecutive day, the Orioles win a World Series game, 1-0.