MLB trade rumors and news for October 9th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

Have you entered our mock GM contest yet? Put yourself in the driver’s seat for your favorite team and you could win a sweet prize. Check it out here for the complete contest details and rules.

The devastation in Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean right now has reached catastrophic levels. One of the best things about baseball is how inherently human it is in its glorious unpredictability and power to unite millions of people from different background in one singular moment. Now, the most human thing to do is help the people suffering. Here’s how to help Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma was no better. Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Want to be the most stylish person you know this offseason? Check out our latest shirt with BreakingT and be the envy of all your friends and loved ones.

Today in baseball: On this day in 1966, For the second consecutive day, the Orioles win a World Series game, 1-0.

Question of the Day: What has been the best moment of the postseason so far?