Mets looking at Yankees’ Joe Girardi in search for manager

The Mets are open to the idea of possibly hiring Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their manager for next season, a source told Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Girardi’s contract with the Yankees expires after this season and his name has come up in possible “what if” scenarios during discussions among Mets officials, the source said to Puma. However, the Mets are expecting the 52-year-old Girardi to return to the Bronx Bombers for his 11th season at the helm after leading them to the AL Division Series, where they currently trail 2-1 to the Indians in the best-of-five series.

Puma and other media outlets have said the Mets have reached out to former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus about the position, previously held by Terry Collins. They are also expected to speak with several candidates, namely Robin Ventura, Alex Cora, Joe McEwing, Kevin Long, Chip Hale, Bob Geren and Sandy Alomar Jr., among others.

But, if Girardi were available, the Mets could be a good fit because Mets general manager Sandy Alderson believes the team is in a “win now” mode and are not planning on rebuilding in 2018 in spite of their disastrous 2017 campaign. The Mets finished 70-92 and fourth in the NL East after being ravaged by tons of injuries, mainly to Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zach Wheeler, Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto and Neil Walker.