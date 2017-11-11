MLB trade rumors and news for November 11th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
We continue to mourn the loss of one of baseball’s greats, Roy Halladay. Let’s remember him for the dynamic, enthralling, and dedicated pitcher who played the game with nothing but love.
Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- The Marlins will try to trade Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado this offseason.
- Roy Halladay’s Twitter offers an unexpected, poignant way to remember the baseball great.
- Here are the biggest storylines of the 2017 MLB off-season.
- .What moves could the Mets make this winter?
- Now that free agency is officially in full swing, check out the players that have received qualifying offers from their teams.
- What moves could the Mariners make this offseason?
- J.D. Martinez is seeking a $200 million deal this offseason. Get in line buddy, cause so am I.
- The Cardinals are set to be a big contender for Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton this offseason.
- How will the shiny new front office dictate how the Marlins tackle this winter?
- Jay Bruce is reportedly seeking a five-year deal in $80-90 million range.
- All of the options that have been declined or picked up this MLB offseason.
- The Nippon Ham Fighters will post Shohei Ohtani, bringing the powerhouse one step closer to playing in the MLB.
- How MLB’s expired posting system may delay Shohei Ohtani’s arrival.
- The Orioles are interested in Andrew Cashner and Jason Vargas.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- The Blue Jays are making a run to contend in 2018. Here’s how they could do it.
- These options are what everyone should be keeping an eye on this offseason.
- The Athletics are interested in Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.
- Will their lackluster 2017 kickstart the Orioles to make major moves this offseason?
- The Blue Jays, Giants, Cardinals and Mariners could all pursue Jay Bruce this offseason.
- What are qualifying offers and how do they work? Here’s a primer on everything you should know about how the new CBA has changed the qualifying offer system.
- In memory of Roy Halladay, one of baseball’s greats.
- A minor-league clubhouse gave Steve Clevenger a second chance in the wake of offensive tweets.
- 2017 MLB Defensive Players of the Year have been announced.
- The Rockies will make a long-term play for Greg Holland.
- The Giants have expressed interest in Cubs' Jason Heyward.
2017-2018 MLB Free Agent Tracker
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
2017 MLB Options Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 2008, Tim Lincecum becomes the second San Francisco Giant pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award. Don’t look at me, I’m a sobbing mess.