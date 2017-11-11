MLB trade rumors and news for November 11th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

We continue to mourn the loss of one of baseball’s greats, Roy Halladay . Let’s remember him for the dynamic, enthralling, and dedicated pitcher who played the game with nothing but love.

Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2008, Tim Lincecum becomes the second San Francisco Giant pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award. Don’t look at me, I’m a sobbing mess.

Question of the Day: Who will be the first player to accept their QO offseason?