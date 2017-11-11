MLB trade rumors: Red Sox talks for Giancarlo Stanton ‘may be heating up’

Talks between the Marlins and Red Sox involving Giancarlo Stanton “may be heating up,” according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Any deal involving Stanton will be complicated, as the slugger has $295 million remaining on his deal through 2027 and also has a full no-trade clause. He has been linked most prominently to the Giants, Cardinals and Phillies in recent reports, though Boston’s willingness to blow past the luxury tax threshold in its effort to win a World Series in the next couple of years makes them a contender as well.

Boston doesn’t have one of the game’s strongest farm systems in the wake of major trades for Chris Sale or Craig Kimbrel, but top prospects Jay Groome and Michael Chavis may be in play as the team discusses Stanton. The club has a few young major-league contributors that would surely interest the Marlins, though Dave Dombrowski would likely find it very difficult to part with chips like Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr. or Eduardo Rodriguez.

At the very least, the Red Sox should be considered a legitimate threat for Stanton as new team CEO Derek Jeter looks to get more serious in talks at next week’s GM meetings in Orlando. It appears Jeter and co. are just at the beginning of what is likely to be a long process.