MLB trade rumors and news for November 13th, 2017

We continue to mourn the loss of one of baseball’s greats, Roy Halladay. Let’s remember him for the dynamic, enthralling, and dedicated pitcher who played the game with nothing but love.
Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- Alex Cobb is interested in Cubs as a landing destination.
- Roy Halladay’s Twitter offers an unexpected, poignant way to remember the baseball great.
- Here are the biggest storylines of the 2017 MLB off-season.
- .What moves could the Mets make this winter?
- Now that free agency is officially in full swing, check out the players that have received qualifying offers from their teams.
- The Twins are interested in Reds’ closer Raisel Iglesias.
- The Red Sox are in talks for Giancarlo Stanton and they, like the stoves, ‘may be heating up’.
- J.D. Martinez is seeking a $200 million deal this offseason. Get in line buddy, cause so am I.
- The Cardinals are set to be a big contender for Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton this offseason.
- How will the shiny new front office dictate how the Marlins tackle this winter?
- Mookie Betts bowls a perfect game at the World Series of Bowling, affirm to us that he can literally do anything.
- The Nippon Ham Fighters will post Shohei Ohtani, bringing the powerhouse one step closer to playing in the MLB.
- The Royals have a significant amount of talented free agents. Will any of them still be in Kansas City by next season?
- The Orioles are interested in Andrew Cashner and Jason Vargas.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Can Shohei Otani remain a two-way player?
- These options are what everyone should be keeping an eye on this offseason.
- How will the Angels tackle the winter?
- The Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot shows some baffling choices.
- Here are the ten wildest dreams I think we all probably have for Bartolo Colon in 2018.
- What are qualifying offers and how do they work? Here’s a primer on everything you should know about how the new CBA has changed the qualifying offer system.
- MLB again balks at its commitment to diversity.
- A minor-league clubhouse gave Steve Clevenger a second chance in the wake of offensive tweets.
- Examining the parallels between Gabe Kapler and Chip Kelly.
- The 2017 Silver Slugger winners were announced, and there are 8 first-time winners.
- The Giants have expressed interest in Cubs' Jason Heyward.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2003, Eric Gagne becomes the ninth reliever to win a Cy Young Award.