 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news for November 13th, 2017

Take a look around baseball with today’s MLB Daily Dish.

By Cristiana Caruso

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

We continue to mourn the loss of one of baseball’s greats, Roy Halladay. Let’s remember him for the dynamic, enthralling, and dedicated pitcher who played the game with nothing but love.

Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.

Check out all of our offseason previews here.

2017-2018 MLB Free Agent Tracker

2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker

2017 MLB Options Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

As the rumors begin to creep in and the stoves start to warm up, follow us on Facebook and stay constantly in the loop of what’s going down in the MLB.

Want to be the most stylish person you know this offseason? Check out our latest shirt with BreakingT and be the envy of all your friends and loved ones.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2003, Eric Gagne becomes the ninth reliever to win a Cy Young Award.

Question of the Day: Who will be the first player to accept their QO offseason?

More From MLB Daily Dish