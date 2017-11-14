MLB trade rumors and news for November 14th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
We continue to mourn the loss of one of baseball’s greats, Roy Halladay. Let’s remember him for the dynamic, enthralling, and dedicated pitcher who played the game with nothing but love.
- Alex Cobb is interested in Cubs as a landing destination.
- The Giants are interested in Reds' outfielder Billy Hamilton.
- Here are the biggest storylines of the 2017 MLB off-season.
- .What moves could the Mets make this winter?
- Both the Cubs and Dodgers are interested in Orioles' closer Zach Britton. Let’s all pretend to be shocked.
- Now that free agency is officially in full swing, check out the players that have received qualifying offers from their teams.
- The Twins are interested in Reds’ closer Raisel Iglesias.
- The Mariners have expressed interest in free agent first baseman Carlos Santana
- A little lost on baseball happenings this time of the year? Fear not, we’ve got everything you need to know about the GM Meetings happening this week.
- The Cardinals are set to be a big contender for Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton this offseason.
- How will the shiny new front office dictate how the Marlins tackle this winter?
- The Cardinals could pursue Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta this offseason.
- The Nippon Ham Fighters will post Shohei Ohtani, bringing the powerhouse one step closer to playing in the MLB.
- After twenty years and a World Series ring, Carlos Beltran has announced his retirement.
- Here’s what to watch for this offseason while we impatiently await baseball’s return in the spring.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Can Shohei Otani remain a two-way player?
- These options are what everyone should be keeping an eye on this offseason.
- Jay Bruce is interested in the Rangers and Astros as potential destinations for next season.
- The Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot shows some baffling choices.
- The Giants are interested in Red Sox’ outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
- What are qualifying offers and how do they work? Here’s a primer on everything you should know about how the new CBA has changed the qualifying offer system.
- The Braves have hired Alex Anthopoulos as their new general manager.
- .A minor-league clubhouse gave Steve Clevenger a second chance in the wake of offensive tweets.
- The MLB Rookie of the Year winners are exactly who you think they are. Get your best “shocked” faces on, everyone.
- The 2017 Silver Slugger winners were announced, and there are 8 first-time winners.
- The Giants have expressed interest in Cubs' Jason Heyward.
