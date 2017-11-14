MLB free agency: Mets interested in Carlos Santana

The Mets joined a list of nearly a dozen teams interested in the services of Carlos Santana according to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Santana, 31, is coming off a solid year with the Tribe where he slashed .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 37 doubles. Santana was also a gold glove finalist at first base this year, but the Mets are seeking upgrades offensively, so there is a fit for Santana in New York.

The first base market is fairly deep this year with names like Eric Hosmer, Yonder Alonso, and Logan Morrison among others hitting the open market this winter. Hosmer is obviously the most appealing name on this list, but Santana would be a more cost-efficient option if the Mets are not willing to enter the Hosmer sweepstakes.

Heyman also notes that the Mets are seeking an outfielder who can also play first base, so they could also look into a Jay Bruce reunion. For now, the Santana market appears to be developing fairly quickly with a significant amount of teams interesting in signing him.