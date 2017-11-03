MLB trade rumors and news for November 3rd, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning and Happy November, baseball fans!
The Houston Astros are your 2017 World Series Champions!
Here’s how A’s pitcher Jharel Cotton is raising money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts throughout the Virgin Islands that you can contribute to. Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- The Marlins will try to trade Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado this offseason.
- Red Sox have exercised team options on Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel. Very bold move by them, in my humble opinion.
- The Athletics have exercised their team option on Jed Lowrie.
- The Nationals and Adam Lind decline mutual option.
- The Giants are the 'early favorites' to acquire Giancarlo Stanton. In other words, Derek Jeter wasn’t playing with us.
- Ranking the 10 best mid-season trades of 2017.
- Rangers' pitcher Matt Bush has undergone shoulder surgery.
- Houston’s rappers were extremely hype for the Astros.
- Ranking every MLB team’s worst free agent signing of 2017.
- Seattle Mariners hire Dr. Lorena Martin as Director of High Performance.
- The Mariners have declined options on Yovani Gallardo and Hisashi Iwakuma.
- The Red Sox are reportedly hiring Tony LaRussa in their front office role.
- The Phillies have hired Gabe Kapler as their new skipper.
- Ranking the worst mid-season trades of 2017.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- 2017 was the year of the immaculate inning in MLB. This is why.
- The Yankees’ new manager will be the luckiest in sports.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- The Angels have signed Justin Upton to 5-year, $106 million deal.
- Dodgers Clayton Kershaw after World Series loss: ‘Maybe one of these days I won’t fail’.
- Breaking down the home run revolution by position.
- George Springer wins World Series MVP award.
- Who should the Yankees trade during the offseason?
- The Astros' George Springer is World Series MVP and an inspiration to kids who stutter.
- Carlos Correa PROPOSED ON THE FIELD after winning World Series Game 7 and we’re all crying together.
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
2017 MLB Options Tracker
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks this allergy season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.
As the rumors begin to creep in and the stoves start to warm up, follow us on Facebook and stay constantly in the loop of what’s going down in the MLB.
Want to be the most stylish person you know this offseason? Check out our latest shirt with BreakingT and be the envy of all your friends and loved ones.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2008, The Brewers exercise their $10 million option on Mike Cameron .