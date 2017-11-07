MLB trade rumors and news for November 7th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning and Happy November, baseball fans! Pull up a seat next to the stove, it’s getting hot in here.
- The Marlins will try to trade Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado this offseason.
- The Blue Jays are likely to pursue Jay Bruce this offseason.
- The Rays will extend a qualifying offer to Alex Cobb.
- What moves could the Mets make this winter?
- Now that free agency is officially in full swing, check out the players that have received qualifying offers from their teams.
- Ranking the 10 best mid-season trades of 2017.
- Cleveland will exercise their team options on Michale Brantley and Josh Tomlin.
- Here’s a look at what moves the Detroit Tigers could make this offseason.
- The Mets are set to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s 2018 club option.
- The Dodgers have declined Andre Ethier’s 2018 option.
- Here’s a preview of the moves the Reds could make this offseason.
- Surprise, surprise, Matt Wieters will exercise his 2018 player option.
- Giants’ pitcher Johnny Cueto will not opt out of his contract.
- The White Sox are the in midst of a huge rebuild. How will they carry on with it this winter?
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- Orioles’ Welington Castillo has declined his player option.
- These options are what everyone should be keeping an eye on this offseason.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- The Dodgers have exercised their option on Logan Forsythe.
- Royals’ reliever Mike Minor has declined his mutual option with the team and will be highly sought after in the free agent market this winter.
- What are qualifying offers and how do they work? Here’s a primer on everything you should know about how the new CBA has changed the qualifying offer system.
- Here’s a look at what moves the San Francisco Giants could make during the winter months.
- Check out a preview on what the Phillies could possibly accomplish this offseason (and we’re not ruling out cloning Rhys Hoskins).
- The Cardinals have released injury-laden pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.
- The Marlins have declined Ichiro Suzuki’s option, are made of pure evil.
Today in baseball: On this day in 2012, the Rockies name Walt Weiss their manager.