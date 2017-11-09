MLB trade rumors and news for November 9th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
This is a very somber and dark morning as we mourn the loss of one of baseball’s greats, Roy Halladay. Let’s remember him for the dynamic, enthralling, and dedicated pitcher who played the game with nothing but love.
Here’s how you can help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Bay Area teams and athletes are donating to North Bay wildfire relief. Here’s how you can help those touched by the devastation.
- The Marlins will try to trade Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado this offseason.
- Roy Halladay’s Twitter offers an unexpected, poignant way to remember the baseball great.
- Red Sox top catching prospect Daniel Flores dies at 17 due to cancer related complications.
- .What moves could the Mets make this winter?
- Now that free agency is officially in full swing, check out the players that have received qualifying offers from their teams.
- Will the Athletics try to compete in 2018 by going all in this offseason?
- J.D. Martinez is seeking a $200 million deal this offseason. Get in line buddy, cause so am I.
- Here’s a look at what moves the Detroit Tigers could make this offseason.
- The Mets are set to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s 2018 club option.
- The Dodgers have declined Andre Ethier’s 2018 option.
- All of the options that have been declined or picked up this MLB offseason.
- What moves could the Braves make this winter?
- Giants’ pitcher Johnny Cueto will not opt out of his contract.
- The Orioles are interested in Andrew Cashner and Jason Vargas.
- Ever wonder what would have happened if the Yankees traded Derek Jeter in 1996? Our good friends at Out of the Park Baseball simulation that scenario for us and the results are pretty shocking (and depending who you root for, depressing).
- The 2018 Modern Era Hall of Fame ballot was released, and includes Don Mattingly, Tommy John, and Steve Garvey.
- These options are what everyone should be keeping an eye on this offseason.
- Rockies’ closer Greg Holland has declined his player option for 2018 and will hit the free agent market.
- The Dodgers have exercised their option on Logan Forsythe.
- The Padres are in the midst of a rebuild—but will they still make some offseason moves?
- What are qualifying offers and how do they work? Here’s a primer on everything you should know about how the new CBA has changed the qualifying offer system.
- In memory of Roy Halladay, one of baseball’s greats.
- A minor-league clubhouse gave Steve Clevenger a second chance in the wake of offensive tweets.
- Check out a preview on what the Phillies could possibly accomplish this offseason (and we’re not ruling out cloning Rhys Hoskins).
- The Cardinals have released injury-laden pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.
- The Giants have expressed interest in Cubs' Jason Heyward.
2017-2018 MLB Free Agent Tracker
2017 MLB Manager Carousel Tracker
2017 MLB Options Tracker
Today in baseball: On this day in 2005, Ozzie Guillen is selected as the American League's Manager of the Year. Because 2005 happened, you guys.