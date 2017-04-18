MLB trade rumors and news for April 18th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

Here is a look at what’s going on around the National League Central.

J.A. Happ will undergo an MRI for his elbow after leaving Sunday’s game early due to pain.

The Orioles have placed Zach Britton on the disabled list.

Johnny Cueto would like to finish his career in the American League, very subtly throwing shade like a large, hard throwing palm tree.

Marcus Semien is out at least six weeks after wrist surgery.

The Rangers have placed Sam Dyson on the disabled list and called up Keone Kela to take his spot.

The Rangers acquire Clayton Blackburn.

Kyle Schwarber broke everything when he execute this bunt.

Jackie Robinson Day isn’t just a celebration, it is a sobering reminder that there’s still a lot of work to be done in baseball.

Astros right-hander Lupe Chavez opted to retire, according to Jake Kaplan of The Houston Chronicle.

Happy 10th birthday to ‘Here comes the pizza’, a true American institution.

Rod Carew is alive thanks to former NFL player's organ donation.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On April 18th, 1950, Sam Jethroe, former Cleveland Buckeyes star of the Negro American League, becomes the first black player for the Braves.

Question of the Day: Will Johnny Cueto’s wish to transition to the American League come true? What team could it be?