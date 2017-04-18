For the second time in 11 days on Monday, the Dodgers put lefty Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his middle finger, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. The Dodgers brought up infielder Rob Segedin from Triple-A Oklahoma City and will have pitcher Alex Wood start in Hill’s place on Friday.

The 37-year-old Hill has been battling blisters on his throwing hand for the last two years. This time, he had one form following on his his first start of the season on April 5 versus the Padres. After his 10 days on the DL, he came back to pitch Sunday against the Diamondbacks, but left after only three innings when the blister flared up again.

Manager Dave Roberts said Hill played catch Monday with a bandage on the finger to protect the blister while keeping his shoulder loose. Roberts said Hill will try playing catch without the bandage today.

If the blister keeps reocurring, Roberts said to Gurnick that "everything is on the table" in terms of how the Dodgers will deal with the injury, including “shutting him down” for the season. Last season while playing with the Dodgers and Athletics, Hill missed several weeks after a blister formed on the tip of his finger, but still managed to return and pitch well enough down the stretch for the Dodgers to sign a three-year, $48 million contract with LA for this year.

Roberts said other options for Hill include having him pitch out of the bullpen and/or changing his grip on his curveball. If he stays as a starter, Hill will have at least one rehab start, according to Gurnick.