MLB trade rumors and news for April 24th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.
Good morning baseball fans!
Here is a look at what’s going on around the American League East.
- J.A. Happ has been diagnosed with elbow inflammation.
- Bad news, Red Sox fans: David Price’s rehab has slowed down and he may be out until June.
- The Phillies almost traded with the Mets for Jay Bruce. Tough call, guys.
- Major League Baseball will always have a problem with performance enhancing drugs.
- On that note: should MLB make PEDs legal?
- Is a combined no-hitter a real no-hitter?
- David Freese is the strongest player in Major League Baseball.
- Starling Marte has been suspended by the Pirates for 80 games due to PED use.
- Madison Bumgarner out 6-8 weeks with dirt bike injury, because as we’ve learned, being injured via your semi-dangerous hobbies can never end well.
- Who might the Pirates scrounge up to replace Marte?
- The Mets place Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores on the disabled list because they literally cannot catch a break.
- Mascots are one of the best parts of baseball, thank you come again.
- The Tigers place Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain.
- Let this little kid getting tickets to a Cubs game be what warms your heart this Friday morning.
- Umpires might get mics to explain video reviews and also force us all to listen to their mixtapes.
HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!
Important Links:
Spring Training Release Tracker
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.
Today in baseball: On April 24th, 1965, Casey Stengel wins his 3,000th game as a manager.