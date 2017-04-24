MLB trade rumors and news for April 24th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

Here is a look at what’s going on around the American League East.



HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On April 24th, 1965, Casey Stengel wins his 3,000th game as a manager.

Question of the Day: Is legalizing performance enhancing drugs the next step in modernizing baseball?