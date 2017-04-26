NL Central: Pirates place Bastardo on DL

The Pirates place Antonio Bastardo on the 10-day disabled list and recall Johnny Barbato in turn. Bastardo has sustained a left quad strain, and his recently pitching performances has reflected his level of discomfort. The lefty’s ERA is currently 16.20...so basically, it couldn’t really be worse.

His replacement, Barbato, spent the 2016 season with the Yankees. He struggled in New York, recording a 7.62 ERA, but a slightly more optimistic xFIP of 3.74. Here’s hoping both pitchers are on the upswing.

