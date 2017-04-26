NL Central: Pirates place Bastardo on DL

The Pirates place Antonio Bastardo on the 10-day disabled list and recall Johnny Barbato in turn. Bastardo has sustained a left quad strain, and his recently pitching performances has reflected his level of discomfort. The lefty’s ERA is currently 16.20...so basically, it couldn’t really be worse.
His replacement, Barbato, spent the 2016 season with the Yankees. He struggled in New York, recording a 7.62 ERA, but a slightly more optimistic xFIP of 3.74. Here’s hoping both pitchers are on the upswing.
Check out what else is happening around the National League Central:
- Here’s a look at how Cubs pitchers are doing so far this season.
- Reds option Ariel Hernandez and recall Barrett Astin.
- Kevin Siegrist’s problem is much deeper than lack of velocity.
- Eric Thames is unstoppable, it’s fine you guys.
- Pittsburgh sends Adam Frazier to the disabled list and in turn, promote Dovydas Neverauskas.
- Is the Cubs offense living up to the expectation set by last year?
- The Cincinnati Reds are currently ranked the best defensive team in baseball right now, in case you felt like being shocked today.
- Will Greg Garcia be able to get on base for the rest of the year as consistently as he’s done since the season began?
- The Milwaukee Brewers sign Chris Nunn to a minor league deal.
- Bucs Dugout had an exclusive and very interesting interview with Jameson Tallion, so give it a listen.
- Bleed Cubbie Blue had the chance to speak with Anthony Rizzo last week. Listen to what the first baseman had to say here.
- Reds prospect Tyler Mahle threw a perfect game in Double-A last Saturday.
- Here’s an update on the Cardinals situation with Cuban phenom Luis Robert.
- Good news: Matt Garza is on his way back to Milwaukee. Sad news: Brent Suter was optioned to make room for him.