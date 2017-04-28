NL East: Another group allegedly bidding for Marlins

Everyone hit pause on their memes for now, because the power team of Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter isn’t as totally locked in to own the fish as we’d thought. According to Robert Manfred, there are two other groups in the running for Marlins ownership. A last minute off may have pulled the carpet out from one of the most random duos to own a baseball team together.

As of now, the Marlins are going for the affordable price tag of $1.3 billion. Mystery bidder or not, none of the parties involved have made it clear where the funding will be coming from. Thus far, the only hint at where the capital could come from is a report that states Derek Jeter is teaming up with a Morgan Stanley brokerage chief, but will that be enough to get the job done? Psssh, who said baseball was boring.

