NL East: Another group allegedly bidding for Marlins

Everyone hit pause on their memes for now, because the power team of Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter isn’t as totally locked in to own the fish as we’d thought. According to Robert Manfred, there are two other groups in the running for Marlins ownership. A last minute off may have pulled the carpet out from one of the most random duos to own a baseball team together.
As of now, the Marlins are going for the affordable price tag of $1.3 billion. Mystery bidder or not, none of the parties involved have made it clear where the funding will be coming from. Thus far, the only hint at where the capital could come from is a report that states Derek Jeter is teaming up with a Morgan Stanley brokerage chief, but will that be enough to get the job done? Psssh, who said baseball was boring.
Here’s what other news is going on in the National League East:
- Yoenis Cespedes left yesterday’s Mets game with a hamstring injury, nothing is sacred.
- Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday.
- Gosh darnit, the Phillies are a lovable team, we swear.
- Braves promote Jason Motte.
- So let’s say Jeter does come out the victor in this alleged Marlins bidding war: he’s exactly what the franchise needs.
- Noah Syndergaard missed yesterday’s start due to having a “tired arm” and will hopefully make his scheduled start on Monday.
- Nationals recall Matt Grace and place Koda Glover on 10-Day DL with left hip impingement.
- It’s time to make Mark Appel a reliever.
- Atlanta designated Travis d’Arnaud for assignment and calls up Lane Adams.
- In positive news for the Mets, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are making progress.
- Will Enny Romero become a weapon for the Nationals?
- Phillies place Aaron Nola on the 10-Day DL.
- Don Mattingly and Michael Hill are expected to be retained under Miami’s new ownership.