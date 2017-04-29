AL Central Notes: Royals not in trade talks, Buddy Boshers recalled

Despite Kansas City’s poor start to the season, the Royals have not been open to approaching any teams about potential trades, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

The Royals offense has most notably struggled, and Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain are among those who could leave Kansas City through free agency this offseason. If the team continues to struggle, several starters could be shopped.

Still, a front office official told FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman the Royals have been quiet, which likely means the team will wait a bit longer before making any deals.

Here’s the latest from around the American League Central:

The White Sox’s bullpen has performed notably well early, which is one of the reason’s the team has been fun to watch to this point.

Michael Brantley has struck out often in 2017, but he’s also added notable power.

Nick Castellanos has made a habit out of crushing baseballs early this season, and it isn’t going unnoticed.

The Twins recalled Buddy Boshers. Again. Nonetheless, that’s a great name.