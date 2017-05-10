Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates after suffering an apparent right knee injury in the seventh inning.

He was trying to track down an Andrew McCutchen line drive and preserve lefty starter Julio Urias’ bid for a no-hitter. The ball ended up dropping and hopping over the wall for a ground-rule double. On the play, Toles crashed into the wall and immediately came up limping and left the game. He’ll undergo an MRI on Wednesday, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times. X-rays were negative, but the team is worried about the condition of Toles’ ACL.

Toles has been a solid find for the Dodgers. The former third-round pick of the Rays has been batting leadoff against righties, while Kike Hernandez typically gets the call against lefties. Through 102 plate appearances this season, Toles has slashed .271/.314/.458 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs, and a handful of walks.