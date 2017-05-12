MLB trade rumors and news for May 12th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Andrew Toles to have MRI on his right knee.

The Padres have acquired Matt Szczur, so say that ten times fast.

Iwakuma has been sent to the DL by the Mariners for shoulder inflammation.

Jeurys Familia has a blood clot in his right shoulder. Doesn’t sound high on a list of fun activities.

The Twins have traded Danny Santana to the Braves.

Here’s some news that’ll be hard to swallow for some fans: this is likely the end for Ryan Howard.

Looking for the next big baseball story that equally awesome and inspiring? Here are 10 things you should know about James Hoyt, a 30-year-old rookie for the Astros.

Houston is doing pretty well not being mediocre in a division that is as about exciting as watching paint dry.

Which baseball team is most representative of the “Evil Empire’?

So uh...the Cubs may have broken the World Series trophy.

Manny Ramirez, King of Dingers.

Kyle Seager hit a Rangers fan right where the sun don’t shine with his game-winning home run.

Today in baseball: On May 12th, 1971, Carl Taylor goes into the clubhouse during the top of the seventh inning in Baltimore and sets fire to his baseball equipment and uniform in front of his locker.

