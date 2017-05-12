UPDATE: Familia will resume throwing in six weeks and will miss 3-4 months with the injury, according to a club announcement.

ORIGINAL: Mets star closer Jeurys Familiais is expected to miss “months” after having surgery on an arterial clot in his right shoulder in St. Louis, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told James Wagner of The New York Times. Because of the surgery, the Mets put Familia on the 10-day disabled list and activated first baseman Lucas Duda from the DL.

Alderson said Familia first mentioned numbness in a finger yesterday. Surgery to keep him out months. Unclear if he'll return this year. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) May 12, 2017

Anderson said Familia “mentioned numbness in his finger” on Wednesday. That prompted him to go to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, where he was diagnosed with the clot on Thursday. Familia then went to St. Louis to visit Dr. Robert Thompson, a vascular surgeon who diagnosed and performed Matt Harvey’s Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, and wound up getting surgery Friday afternoon.

After serving a 15-game suspension under the MLB domestic violence policy, Familia posted a 3.86 ERA with three saves in 11 appearances this season. His performance was a far cry from last year, when he led the National League with 51 saves and posted a 2.55 ERA in 78 appearances. He also earned his first All-Star selection.

For now, the Mets will more than likely turn to setup man Addison Reed as their closer for the time being. Reed has four saves this season and 110 for his career, but he has not been a full-time closer since 2014. However, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports tweeted the Mets need a closer and may want to consider acquiring White Sox closer David Robertson, who has already drawn interest from the Nationals since they are having bullpen issues.