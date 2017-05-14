 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NL Central: Pirates activate Freeze, Frazier

Check out all the news going down in the National League Central

By Cristiana Caruso
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates have activated David Freeze and Adam Frazier from the disabled list. This is a sigh of relief for the struggling offense who could really use those bats. Freese was sent to the DL after reporting right hamstring soreness. Just around the same time, Frazier was placed on the 10-day DL with a left hamstring strain. Those are some well worked, but hopefully now fully healed, hamstrings.

Here’s what else is happening around the National League Central:

