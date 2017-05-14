The Pirates have activated David Freeze and Adam Frazier from the disabled list. This is a sigh of relief for the struggling offense who could really use those bats. Freese was sent to the DL after reporting right hamstring soreness. Just around the same time, Frazier was placed on the 10-day DL with a left hamstring strain. Those are some well worked, but hopefully now fully healed, hamstrings.

Here’s what else is happening around the National League Central:

The Cubs have called up Ian Happ.

Baseball America has ranked Reds prospect Nick Senzel #6 overall in their latest Top 100.

The Cardinals may not have much right now, but you know what they’re filled to the gills with? Really, really good pitching prospects.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give Neftali Feliz “a break” from closing games.

For those of you who’ve already began to panic about the Cubs—don’t. At least, not for the time being.

Jameson Taillon has been treated for testicular cancer.

Scott Feldman has been doing shockingly well for the Reds.

Ryan Braun is heading to the disabled list and Eric Sogard will be taking his place.