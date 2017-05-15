AL West: A’s activate Josh Phegley from DL

The Athletics have activated Josh Phegley from the concussion DL. The catcher was sent to the 7-day disabled list after taking a foul ball straight to the mask. Phegley is one of three catchers for the A’s, splitting time behind the plate with Stephen Vogt and Bruce Maxwell.
Here’s what else is goin’ down in the American League West:
