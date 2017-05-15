 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AL West: A’s activate Josh Phegley from DL

New, 1 comment

Check out everything going on in the American League West.

By Cristiana Caruso
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletics have activated Josh Phegley from the concussion DL. The catcher was sent to the 7-day disabled list after taking a foul ball straight to the mask. Phegley is one of three catchers for the A’s, splitting time behind the plate with Stephen Vogt and Bruce Maxwell.

Here’s what else is goin’ down in the American League West:

More From MLB Daily Dish

Loading comments...