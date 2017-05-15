 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB trade rumors and news for May 15th, 2017

Jump start your day off right with all the trade rumors and news floating around the MLB.

By Cristiana Caruso
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

Voting for the All-Star game has officially started, so fill out your ballots out early and hope your favorite player is still healthy by the All-Star break.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around the National League Central.

  • The Marlins placed Miguel Rojas on the disabled list with a thumb injury.

  • Real talk: The Yankees retirement ceremony for Derek Jeter’s number was pretty great. I also had some of our writers in pretty...emotional states:

  • Former Braves and Mets outfielder Jeff Francoeur is joining FOX Sports South to help broadcast Braves games.

  • The Marlins were in talks to acquire Shelby Miller last summer before they added Andrew Cashner, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On May 15th, 2002, Tony Pena is named manager of the Royals.

Question of the Day: Will Chapman’s injury become a bigger issue than expected?

More From MLB Daily Dish