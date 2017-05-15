MLB trade rumors and news for May 15th, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

The Marlins placed Miguel Rojas on the disabled list with a thumb injury.

The Yankees place Aroldis Chapman on the disabled list with left rotator cuff inflammation.

Jeurys Familia has had surgery for his blood clot and can pitch again in 3-4 months.

Bryce Harper and the Nationals have come to terms on a 1-year, $21.66M deal.

People are talking about Tim Tebow again because of course they are, he’s The Teeb.

Former Braves and Mets outfielder Jeff Francoeur is joining FOX Sports South to help broadcast Braves games.

Chris Iannetta got hit in the mouth with a fastball and it looks like what nightmares are made of.

Which pro sports teams have the most retired numbers?

The Marlins were in talks to acquire Shelby Miller last summer before they added Andrew Cashner, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

