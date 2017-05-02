AL West: Sean Manaea to the 10-day DL

Oakland has placed pitcher Sean Manaea on the 10-day disabled list with a strained shoulder.
The lefty exited left his start last Wednesday after feeling sharp pain in his shoulder. Manaea is expected to only miss one start as his injury shouldn’t have effect that linger. The 25-year old had a rough start to 2017, pitching a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings, recording 27 strikeouts and 12 walks. The return of Sonny Gray to the Athletics has also made the decision of giving Manaea a little extra rest time a much easier one.
Check out everything else going down in the American League West:
- The Rangers and Astros had a bench clearing brawl after Lance McCullers Jr. threw behind Mike Napoli. Yikes.
- Mike Trout just had the best April of his career because he’s like a fine wine.
- Astros activate Jake Marisnick from disabled list and option Tony Kemp.
- Kyle Seager is probably super happy that April is over.
- The Athletics have activated Sonny Gray from the disabled list.
- Jose Leclerc could be the savior of the Rangers.
- Tyler Skaggs will be out 10-12 weeks due to a right oblique strain.
- Take a look at how the Astros’ prospects are doing and who is looking most promising for Houston.
- The Mariners recall outfielder Boog Powell and place RHP Evan Scribner on the 10-Day DL.
- Jurickson Profar has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- C.J. Cron will head to the 10-day DL.
- Felix Hernandez was sent to the disabled list while all of Seattle wept.
- A’s activate Kendall Graveman from the disabled list.