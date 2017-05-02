AL West: Sean Manaea to the 10-day DL

Oakland has placed pitcher Sean Manaea on the 10-day disabled list with a strained shoulder.

The lefty exited left his start last Wednesday after feeling sharp pain in his shoulder. Manaea is expected to only miss one start as his injury shouldn’t have effect that linger. The 25-year old had a rough start to 2017, pitching a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings, recording 27 strikeouts and 12 walks. The return of Sonny Gray to the Athletics has also made the decision of giving Manaea a little extra rest time a much easier one.

