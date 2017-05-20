The Dodgers placed Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, according to MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick. Logan Forsythe is expected to receive most of the playing time in Turner’s absence.

Turner, 32, is having a productive season with the Dodgers. Over 39 games, he is hitting .379/.453/.493 with one home run and 17 RBIs.

While the Dodgers are sure to miss Turner’s production, it seems he won’t be out for an extended amount of time.

Here’s the latest from around the National League West:

The Giants’ bench really has failed to produce, which has already proven to be problematic.

Trevor Story started his rehab assignment Friday night, which is great news for the Rockies.

Arizona’s minor league system has several different middle-tier-type prospects but doesn’t have many big names.

Take a look at this awesome thing Hunter Renfroe did.