The Marlins would "surely part ways" with second baseman Dee Gordon at this year's July 31 trade deadline if they can find a taker, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. Gordon is under team control through at least 2020, but his underperformance may force the team's hand in dealing the former NL batting champion.

Gordon hit to a .333/.359/.418 slash line in his first season in Miami giving him the National League batting crown, but he has struggled to regain that form since inking a five-year, $50-million extension prior to the 2016 season. Gordon faced an 80-game suspension for PED use derailing his 2016 season, and he has yet to return to his 2015 form as he's hitting just .263/.319/.322 through 42 games this year.

Gordon is owed $38-million between 2018-2020 as well as a $14-million vesting option for 2021. Assuming the Marlins become sellers, the team would like to find a potential suitor for the two-time All-Star. The Marlins are off to a dreadful 15-28 start putting them in last place in the NL East, and they have gone just 4-16 in the month of May.

Miami is likely to deal veterans once again at the deadline, with Gordon, Edinson Volquez, A.J. Ramos, Kyle Barraclough, Tom Koehler an Dan Straily among the club's other trade chips.