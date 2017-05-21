MLB trade rumors and news for May 21st, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list, though it seems he won’t miss much time.

Tom Koehler is drawing interest from several clubs, which might be an indication that the Marlins are considering a trade.

The White Sox signed Luis Robert, who was also linked to the Cardinals and Astros the last few days.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is seeking a notable amount of cash, and the Dodgers might be one team able to give it to him.

HEY, A TRADE HAPPENED! The Braves acquired Matt Adams from the Cardinals.

Atlanta realizes it might not have enough pitching depth and is prepared to pursue free-agent starters as a result.

The Orioles added left-hander Alex Katz from the White Sox, the team announced Saturday.

The Astros are among the teams interested in Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

If the Marlins can find a team willing to take Dee Gordon, the club would likely trade its second baseman, according to Cafardo.

Craig Gentry is headed to Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, according to MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko.

The Angels officially announced that they signed free agent starter Doug Fister.

Today in baseball: On this day in 2010, Brooks Conrad hit a grand slam to give the Braves a walk-off win at Turner Field.

