Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a finger injury, the team announced Saturday. It’s now the third time Sanchez will be on the disabled list this season.
Sanchez was plagued by a nail issue and a blister earlier in the year.
Sanchez, 24, has pitched well in the five games he has started for the Blue Jays this season. Over 24.1 innings, he’s posted a 3.33 ERA and 4.92 FIP. After an All-Star campaign last season, though, the Toronto starter has had difficulty remaining healthy.
Here’s the latest from around the American League East:
- Red Sox left-hander David Price will make a rehab start Wednesday as he inches closer to returning to Boston’s pitching staff.
- Aaron Judge and Dellin Betances have seemingly made the best cases to join the American League All-Star Team in Miami.
- Manny Machado has emerged as such a threat that teams are seemingly afraid to pitch to him, something he has had to adjust to.
- Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery, so when the end of the season comes, he still won’t have pitched for Tampa Bay.
- The Blue Jays activated Russell Martin from the disabled list, which is good news for the club’s offense.