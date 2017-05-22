MLB trade rumors and news for May 22nd, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Good morning baseball fans!

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 1.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12th!

Here is a look at what’s going on around the American League East.

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list, though it seems he won’t miss much time.

Tom Koehler is drawing interest from several clubs, which might be an indication that the Marlins are considering a trade.

The White Sox signed Luis Robert in a blockbuster deal. The young Cuban was also linked to the Cardinals and Astros the last few days.

The Marlins could be shopping Dee Gordon for some much needed help with...well, everything.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is seeking a disgusting amount of money, and the Dodgers might be one team able to give it to him.

HEY EVERYONE GUESS WHAT, A TRADE HAPPENED! The Braves acquired Matt Adams from the Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks may lend you their ear if you’re talking about A.J. Pollock . Maybe.

The Angels have signed Doug Fister who, to answer your question, yes is still playing baseball.

The Astros could be a really good fit for Gerrit Cole .

What should every NL team do in this year’s draft?

Craig Gentry is headed to Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, according to MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko.

The Braves are set to pursue free-agent starters.

HEY, YOU! Want to play general manager, flex your baseball prowess, and win cool swag all at once? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re running a little content here at MLB Daily Dish. If you can correctly predict the first big name player that’s traded this season and who they’re traded to, you’ll walk away with a cool prize and some sick bragging rights. Comment on this article right here to officially enter and don’t forget to keep checking back here to see all the juicy trade rumors that could swipe you the prize. Good luck!

Important Links:

MLB Injury Tracker

Offseason Trade Tracker

2016-17 Free Agent Tracker

Spring Training Release Tracker

They say laughter is the best medicine, and we don’t want you taking any risks during this year’s cold and flu season. Better head on over to our Instagram, @MLBDailyDish, for your daily dose. And don’t worry, we’ll be sure to bill your insurance.

Today in baseball: On May 22nd, 2010, Matt Stairs ties a major league mark when he homers for his eleventh team.

Question of the Day: Will the Marlins really consider trading Gordon?