MLB trade rumors and news for May 28th, 2017

The draft is quickly approaching and things are going to start to move at the speed of light, so check out our Mock Draft 1.0 for a look at who your favorite teams could be picking. Check back here for updates as we get closer to June 12th!

Here’s the latest from around the American League East.

The Red Sox don’t anticipate relying on Hanley Ramirez to play first base this season.

Yoenis Cespedes has quad soreness and could be out for a few days, according to Newsday’s Marc Carig.

Minnesota seems interested in selecting Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright in the draft, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

The Tigers are open to moving veteran players in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon will make a Double-A start Sunday, the team announced.

Major League Baseball has tested Brewers infielder Eric Thames for PEDs on numerous occasions, according to Rosenthal.

Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford is out with a hand injury and preparing for surgery, according to MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm.

The Marlins are preparing to sell the team to one of the two main groups involved in the bidding process, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Chicago signed prospect Luis Robert, according to 670thescore.com’s Bruce Levine.

Detroit put Ian Kinsler on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Today in baseball: On this day in 1952, Willie Mays entered the Army.

Question of the Day: Will the Athletics trade Sonny Gray?