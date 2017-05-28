Royals lefty Jason Vargas is drawing a notable amount of interest and could be traded in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

Vargas, 34, has pitched well with Kansas City to this point, pitching to a 2.30 ERA and 2.95 FIP over 54.2 innings. Despite his 5-3 record, Vargas’ performance in nine starts might make him a valuable trade chip.

Vargas is making $8 million this season, which could be considered comparably inexpensive given his production.

Here’s the latest from around the American League Central:

Corey Kluber is projected to start with the Indians on Thursday, which is good news for the club.

The Tigers placed Ian Kinsler on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Adam Engel is getting an opportunity with the White Sox, which might end up being valuable for Chicago.

Jose Berrios’ breaking ball has likely contributed to his 2017 success.