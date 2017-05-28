 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AL Central Notes: Jason Vargas drawing interest, Ian Kinsler injury

Here’s the latest from around the American League Central.

By Scott Gelman
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Royals lefty Jason Vargas is drawing a notable amount of interest and could be traded in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

Vargas, 34, has pitched well with Kansas City to this point, pitching to a 2.30 ERA and 2.95 FIP over 54.2 innings. Despite his 5-3 record, Vargas’ performance in nine starts might make him a valuable trade chip.

Vargas is making $8 million this season, which could be considered comparably inexpensive given his production.

  • Corey Kluber is projected to start with the Indians on Thursday, which is good news for the club.

  • The Tigers placed Ian Kinsler on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

  • Adam Engel is getting an opportunity with the White Sox, which might end up being valuable for Chicago.

