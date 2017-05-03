MLB trade rumors and news for May 3rd, 2017

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we're running here at MLBDD and rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram.

Voting for the All-Star game has officially started, so fill out your ballots out early and hope your favorite player is still healthy by the All-Star break.

Here is a look at what’s going on around the American League West.

Hot take alert: MLB SHOULD PENALIZE ANY CLUB WHO WON’T POLICE THEIR FANS. There. We said it.

Noah Syndergaard heads to the disabled list with a partial lat tear, the same injury sustained by his teammate Steven Matz two years ago.

Today’s odd yet heartwarming tale is about this man that is flushing his friend's ashes down the toilet of every MLB ballpark.

Here’s some news that’s tough to swallow: losing Adam Eaton is not the Nationals’ biggest problem.

Well, the Royals are probably screwed this season. So there’s that.

Did the White Sox blow it by rebuilding?

Jurickson Profar has (sadly) been demoted by the Rangers to Triple-A.

The Mets are a flaming hot mess and while this is not brand new information it is still pretty sad.

PSA: If you propose at a stadium and get rejected, you deserve to go viral.

Today in baseball: On May 3rd, 2006, Major League Baseball will sell the Nationals to a group led by Theodore Lerner, a Maryland-based real estate developer, for $450 million.

Question of the Day: Will the Royals finish above .500?