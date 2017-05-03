Yankees young, lefty-hitting first baseman Greg Bird has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right ankle. He’ll be shut down for 7-10 days, and GM Brian Cashman said Bird will need a rehab assignment before returning to the Bronx.

Bird has been battling the ankle injury for upwards of a month, as he missed a few games here and there in April. On top of that, Bird has been dreadful at the plate when in the lineup. After a huge spring that saw Bird register a team-best .451 average and 1.654 OPS, he has gotten off to a horrid start in the real games. Bird is 6-for-60 on the year, batting an even .100 with one home run, three RBI, and 22 strikeouts in 19 games.

The 24-year-old was named the Bombers’ starting first baseman coming into the year after his 2016 was cut short by labrum surgery. But Chris Carter will take over the majority of the duties while Bird figures himself out and gets healthy. Rob Refsnyder, who was floated in trade rumors in the spring, has been promoted from Triple-A.